Walter “Buddy” Thomas II, 82, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehab in Morehead City.
Buddy was a veteran having served in the US Army. He ran several successful businesses in Arlington, VA before he and Diane retired and moved to Pine Knoll Shores in 1997. Where Buddy would once again open a new business, AA Express Plumbing Services in Atlantic Beach.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 PM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, VA.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Diane Thomas of Pine Knoll Shores; son, Walter “Tommy” Thomas III of Annandale, VA; two grandchildren, Anabelle Thomas and Sebastian Thomas; step-daughter, Lori Ehman and husband, Martin of Williston; step-son, Larry Greenwalt and wife, Lisa of King George, VA; and many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Water and Eileen Thomas.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer’s or Diabetes Research.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.