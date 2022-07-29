Roberta Ann Dickover, 81, formerly of Emerald Isle, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
A funeral will be held Friday August 5, 2022, in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 West Main Street Newark, OH. A visitation will be observed Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Survivors include her children, Eric (Kim) Dickover, Jeffrey Dickover, Nicki Winchester.
Preceded in death by her husband, Warren E. Dickover and son-in-law, Jon Winchester.
The family requests memorial contributions to the Swansboro United Methodist Church, 665 W. Corbett Avenue, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
