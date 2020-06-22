Bobby Ronald Manning Sr., 84, of Newport, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Reece’s Chapel Baptist Church in Mill Creek, officiated by the Rev. James Chadwick. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Mr. Manning’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, as well, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor the Manning family while practicing safe measures.
Mr. Manning proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, as well as the Coast Guard, where he retired from. He was a faithful member of Reece’s Chapel in Newport, where he enjoyed his church family and fellowship. One of his favorite pastimes was traveling and being able to see and experience different areas of the world.
He is survived by his wife, Belva Smith Manning of the home; daughter, Michelle Lynn Thompson and husband Alvin of Olive Branch, Miss.; sons, Bobby Ronald Manning Jr. and wife Katheryn of Swansboro, Thomas Glenn Manning and wife Kathy of Milton, Fla., Morgan Smith and wife Paige of Virginia Beach, Va., and Edwin Smith of Newport; grandchildren, Steven Manning, Cheryl Manning, Scott Manning, Emily Manning, Kyle Thompson, Ryan Thompson, Joshua Thompson, Olivia Jean Thompson, Brittany Smith, Blaine Smith, Brandi Smith and Ty Smith; and great-grandchildren, Garrett Manning, Evan Thompson and Rosalie Thompson.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jean Manning; parents, Edith Gray Tripp Manning and Thessally Hector Manning; brother, Glenndall Manning; and daughter-in-law, Lori Manning.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Reece’s Chapel Baptist Church in Mill Creek. The above guidelines will apply to the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kennedy Home, 2557 Cedar Dell Lane, Kinston, NC 28504; St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or the Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
