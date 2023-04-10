Mohammed Salim, Sr., 67, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at his home in Burgaw.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 126 Copeland Road, Beaufort, NC 28516. Following the service, a gathering of family and friends where a meal will be provided at Bryant Hall located at 3505 Arendall Street, Morehead City, NC 28557.
A zoom link will be provided for all who would like to attend virtually. Please send an email with your intent to attend via Zoom to Miki Williams at mmowse79@gmail.com.
A service of Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel.
