Merle Dowdy, 89, of Hillsborough, formerly of Swansboro, went to be with Jesus Friday, March 27, 2020, in Hillsborough.
Merle will be interred with her late husband at the Veteran’s Administration Cemetery in Jacksonville with a private ceremony. A memorial service will be planned at a future date.
Merle was born in Mississippi May 8, 1930. She was the only child of Elvie E. Forbes and Essie Carter Forbes. She spent her childhood in Columbia, Miss., prior to her marriage.
Merle married Charles R. Dowdy on her birthday, May 8, in 1946. Charles Dowdy was in the U.S. Marine Corps and moved many times during his military career before finally settling is Swansboro. After moving to Swansboro in 1964, Merle began working with the civil service at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, where she had a long career as a procurement manager before retirement. Merle had lived in Hillsborough since 2012.
She is survived by her three sons; Charles “Ray” of Harlem, Ga., Greg and wife Marsha of Princeton, Mass., and Richard and wife Elaine of Chapel Hill. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Christle McKinney, Carmen Urish, Danielle Scott, Kellie Clinton, Lauren Granger, Charles “Chip” Dowdy, Richard “RD” Dowdy and Andrew Dowdy; as well as 10 great-grandchildren.
Merle was preceded in death by her husband, Gunnery Sgt. Charles R. Dowdy; parents, Elvie and Essie Forbes; granddaughter, Cailey Grace McKinney; and daughter-in-law, Cathy H. Dowdy.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home.
(Paid obituary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.