Charles "Charlie" Leslie Nelson IV, 49, of Hubert, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at WakeMed in Raleigh.
His memorial service is at 4 p.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by his sister, Heather Beard. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Nelson of Hubert; father, Charles Nelson III of Morehead City; mother, Diane Hutto; sons, Charles Leslie Nelson and Spencer Paul Nelson, both of Hubert; sister, Heather Beard of Wilmington; brother, Johnathan Morris Nelson of Beaufort; and nieces and nephews.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Charlie may be made to the Buddy Pelletier Surfing Foundation, 5121 Chalk St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
