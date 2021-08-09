Clayton “Clay” Fulcher III, 75, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
The family invites Clay’s friends to join them in a celebration of his life, which will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at the family’s home overlooking Core Sound. The celebration will be followed by food and fellowship.
Clay leaves behind a legacy of loving family, devoted friends, and countless others that benefited from his guidance, knowledge, and generosity. Time spent with Clay was bound to include engaging conversation complete with detailed stories that evolved from decades of historical knowledge, community involvement, and sometimes mischievous fun. Throughout his life, he was equally dedicated to both his church and family businesses. He loved his wife June completely and always backed her in her endeavors. He was happiest when enjoying a good meal and laughter, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren. In recent years, he enjoyed spending his time at his home in Atlantic and the North Carolina mountains.
Clay is survived by his wife, June Fulcher of the home; sons, Clayton Fulcher IV of Atlantic, John Michael Fulcher and wife Krisha Fulcher of Florida; grandson, Austin Fulcher serving in the US Navy; daughter, Melinda Davis and husband Buddy Davis of Atlantic; grandchildren, Jasmine, Kelly, and Megan; great-grandchildren, Emily, William Tucker, and Richard; extended family, Kendra and Justin Rose and children Hunter and Taylor of Beaufort; first cousin, David Hansen of Straits.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton Fulcher Jr and Iris Jarvis Fulcher.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church, 926 Seashore Dr., Atlantic, NC, 28511; The Friends of Portsmouth Island, PO Box 2303, Morehead City, NC 28557; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
