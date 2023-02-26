James Schneider Jr.
James Schneider Jr, 80, of New Bern, NC passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
MS. LAURA BARROW-BRYANT, Morehead City
Ms. Laura Barrow-Bryant, 85, of Morehead City, entered into the presence of the Lord the morning of Saturday, February 25, 2023. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 5th at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Pastor Tim Marriner and Pastor Shadrach Barrow.
PAUL ALAN MYERS, Newport
Paul Alan Myers, 65, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
REVA MCDERMOTT BROWN, Beaufort
Reva McDermott Brown, 72, of Beaufort, and formerly of Greenville, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, at her home in Beaufort. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., Friday, March 3rd at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, with a Time of Remembrance beginning at 5:30 p.m.
GARY KENT HOCUTT, Atlantic Beach
Gary Kent Hocutt, 85, of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 28th at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell.
HERBERT LESTER PALMER, Emerald Isle
Herbert Lester Palmer, 89, of Emerald Isle, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ELIZABETH GNOZZIO, Mill Creek
Elizabeth Gnozzio, 75, of Mill Creek, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Elizabeth was born on January 9, 2023, in Heidelberg, Germany. Her organizational skills, sharp mind and quick thinking were the traits that made her excellent in her secretarial job with the police force.
PHILLIP "GENE" EUGENE HYATT, Salter Path
Phillip "Gene" Eugene Hyatt, 77, of Salter Path, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 4th at Salter Path Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas.
JOAN MORRIS CASEYMorehead City
Joan Morris Casey, 80, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at her home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, February 26th at the Morehead City Salvation Army, officiated by Major Aaron Goldfarb and Pastor Matt Dymmel.
DR. ERIC LINDSAY FEARRINGTON, M.D., Pine Knoll Shores
Dr. Eric Lindsay Fearrington, M.D., 91, of Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at his home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
RICHARD "RICHIE" HENDERSHOT, Havelock
Richard "Richie" Hendershot, 58, of Havelock, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Richie was born on August 8, 1964, in Morristown, New Jersey, to Richard Hendershot Sr. and Elizabeth Hendershot.
BRUCE ROBERT JOHNSON, Havelock
Bruce Robert Johnson, 65, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. Bruce was born on June 7, 1957, in Cobleskill, New York, to the late Ervin and Kathaleen Johnson.
