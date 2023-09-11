Frank Rahm Liggett III, 82, of Raleigh, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 7, 2023, with his family by his side.
Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, Frank was the youngest child of the late Frank Rahm Liggett Jr. and Mary Louise Liggett. Frank attended Woodberry Forest School in Orange, Virginia, Denstone College in Staffordshire, England, the University of Paris (Sorbonne) and received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Frank was a proud member of Delta Kappa Epsilon where he made cherished, lifelong friendships with his fraternity brothers.
On September 9, 1961, Frank married Mildred (Mimi) LeBlond while they were undergraduates at UNC, and they were together for nearly 64 years. Frank considered his marriage to Mimi to be the greatest success of his life.
Frank began his legal career at Hatch, Little & Bunn in Raleigh, where he was later a named partner. In 1972, Frank and George Ragsdale founded the Ragsdale & Liggett law firm. Over the ensuing fifty-one years, the firm grew and earned an exceptional reputation among local, regional, national and international clientele. Frank’s practice focused on corporate mergers and acquisitions and insurance regulatory law. Frank was the managing partner at Ragsdale Liggett for 45 years and, thanks to his leadership, the firm continues to thrive.
During his long professional career, Frank was involved with many associations and served in numerous leadership positions. Associations that were particularly important to him include the North Carolina Surplus Lines Association, the Federation of Regulatory Counsel, the North Carolina Natural History Museum Society, the Trinity Center of the Episcopal Diocese of East Carolina, the Triangle Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Woodberry Forest School Advisory Council.
Frank’s love and passion for the outdoors led him to serve extensively in the wildlife arena. Frank founded the Raleigh Chapter of Ducks Unlimited in 1967, served on an Advisory Committee of the North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission and was a director of the North Carolina Wildlife Federation. After a decade as a trustee and director of the Delta Waterfowl Foundation, Frank was named an Honorary Director of the century-old institution.
Frank loved time spent on and near the water with family and friends in Morehead City and on the Pamlico Sound. Frank and his long-time friend and hunting partner, Russell DeMent, established the Creek House, one of Frank’s favorite places on earth. He will be remembered by many for holding court over dinner and other gatherings surrounded by rapt listeners. His path was wide and there are a multitude of people upon whom he had a profound impact through his advice, counsel and friendship.
Frank is survived by his wife, Mildred (Mimi) LeBlond Liggett; son Frank Rahm Liggett IV (Dawn), son David Knight Liggett (Ellen) and daughter, Louise Liggett Sprunt (David); as well as eleven grandchildren – Madeline Frances Liggett, Frank Rahm Liggett V, Ruth LeBlond Liggett, David Knight Liggett Jr., John Harris Liggett, Margaret Murchison Sprunt, Louise LeBlond Sprunt, Virginia Elizabeth Sprunt, Catherine Grace Lassiter, Erin Lassiter Prewitt (Jack) and Thomas Michael Lassiter III.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Sarah Liggett Smith and Judith Liggett Adcock.
A memorial service will be held Friday, September 15th, at 11:00 am, at Christ Episcopal Church, 120 E. Edenton Street, Raleigh. A reception will follow at the church.
The family wishes to extend their thanks and gratitude to the nurses and caregivers at Arosa Home Care of Raleigh, Transitions Life Care and Drs. Todd Helton, William Hall and Mohit Pasi.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Frank’s memory to Delta Waterfowl Foundation, 1412 Basin Ave., Bismark, ND 58504 or Christ Episcopal Church.
Services provided by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.