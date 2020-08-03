Wilma Lee Cosgrove, 78, of Harwinton and Morehead City, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Her funeral services and burial will be private.
She was the devoted wife of Martin C. Cosgrove for 55 years. She was born Aug. 12, 1941, in Medford, Mass., the daughter of the late William E. and Minnie M. DeBiaso Graham. Wilma was a graduate of Mass General School of Nursing class of 1962.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Beth; sons, Martin and wife Kris and Christopher and wife Jeanmarie; grandchildren, MJ, Maralee, Katelyn and Jackson; stepgrandsons, Nick and Spencer; sister, Jan; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and a loving circle of friends.
The family would like to thank her hospice caregivers for all their kindness, Kendra, Tanya, Paula, Brenda, Barbara, Kelly and Angela.
Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army or the charity of the donor’s choice in Wilma’s name.
Montano-Shea Funeral Home of New Hartford, Conn., has care of the arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
(Paid obituary)
