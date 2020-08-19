Josie Bourgeois Kornegay, 74, of Swansboro, passed away the morning of Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her home.
There will be no service.
Josie fought her final battle against cancer and passed away peacefully at the home she loved. She went from the arms of her adoring husband Robert, with her daughter Kristin and her niece Andreá holding her hands and straight into the waiting arms of her heavenly father. After more than five and a half years of battling cancer, she was so ready to move on to her eternal home. Her last weeks and days were so very precious. She had no fear of what was ahead of her, for she had the blessed assurance of her faith.
Josie and her seven siblings, Patricia, Betty, Dottie, Bob, Jim, Jeff and June, were raised in a U.S. Air Force family by parents Tony and Clara. Josie loved traveling around the country during her childhood, eventually graduating from Ben Eielson High School near Fairbanks, Alaska.
Josie went on to study nursing at the Norfolk General Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated in 1967. A year later she joined the U.S. Air Force and serve at Clark Air Base Hospital in the Philippines during the Vietnam War. After completing her commission, Josie served as a nursing instructor in the U.S. Peace Corps at a remote hospital in Sierra Leone, West Africa.
After her service with the Peace Corps, Josie returned to the states in 1974 to visit her parents who had retired in Morehead City. There she met and married her best friend and life partner, Robert, a custom homebuilder. Two years later, their bicentennial baby, Kristin, was born on Christmas morning. Kristin is lovingly called “the Girl,” the perfect daughter in her mom and dad’s eyes.
In the early 80s Josie, Robert and Kristin received the gift of new life in Christ and have been active members of Emerald Isle Chapel By The Sea since. In 1986, Josie and Robert helped establish the Coastal Pregnancy Care Center, a faith-based ministry to serve women and families struggling with unplanned pregnancies.
In 1990, Josie, Robert and Kristin volunteered with Mercy Ships International to serve the poorest of the poor for a decade in more than 30 nations on three continents. That included tours of duty on the M/V Anastasis (the world’s largest non-governmental hospital ship), at the International Office in Lindale, Texas, and at the Mercy Ships office in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Josie and her family returned to Carteret County in the early 2000s, where Robert continues to serve as associate pastor at the Chapel By The Sea and Josie was active in the leadership of the women’s ministry, especially in organizing special “lady tea parties.” Josie also loved working for nine years as secretary and bookkeeper with Jerri Jo Miller and Mike Carroll at Jerri Builders in Cape Carteret. They called themselves “the Dream Team.”
Josie “ChaCha” delighted in being a grandmother to LaMott, Bradley and Sarah. She often said, “Our job is to love and pray for them while encouraging Kristin and Eric as they raise three active teenagers.” Josie especially enjoyed a good cup of coffee with her sisters, Dottie and Betty, lunch with friends, working in her flower and vegetable gardens, reading, photography and making sourdough bread for her friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Coastal Pregnancy Care Center, P.O. Box 2306, Morehead City, NC 28557, or to the Chapel By The Sea - One Another Fund, 6712 Emerald Drive, Emerald Isle, NC 28594.
