Dr. Donald Charles Jackson, 90, died peacefully Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Donald was born in Barnsley, England to Charlie and Ethel Jackson in 1932 and later became an older brother to Raymond Jackson in 1945. His parents were always supportive of his education and kept the fires lit through the years for Donald to study by into the late hours of the night through his college years.
His lifelong love of learning led him to receive medical doctor training to become a radiologist. He quickly excelled in his studies and entered straight into his second year of medical school on a merit scholarship at the University of Sheffield at just 17 years old. Donald graduated after five years in the Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery program (MD equivalent), receiving the only honors degree administered to his program of fifty students and a special distinction in public health.
Donald then went on to specialize in internal medicine at the University of Leeds, which allowed him to study the ancillary subject of radiology at Leeds General Infirmary. After taking his boards in internal medicine with a specialization in radiology, he applied and was accepted into a position at St. Bartholomew’s in London, England.
In 1964, his career led him to pursue career opportunities in Winnipeg, Canada, where he lived and worked at the University of Manitoba. After several years he was then recruited by Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. It was at Duke that he served as a tenured professor and co-director of the radiology department at Duke Medical Center. During his career, he modernized vascular radiology techniques and published a bestselling book in the field titled A Practical Approach to Angiography.
In 1979 Donald was offered the opportunity to pursue private practice and became a founding partner of Coastal Radiology under the leadership of Dr. Bell in New Bern, North Carolina. It was in this position that he met his current wife Brenda Jackson, whom he married at their home in Morehead City, NC in August of 1998. Donald continued to reside with his family in Carteret County until his passing.
Donald had a larger-than-life personality and was loved for his great British wit by all who knew him. He was an avid collector of classical music, old movies, books, and sarcastic jokes. After practicing medicine for more than 60 years, you could often find him reading a book a day, watching Duke basketball, or spending time with his family in his retirement. He will be greatly missed, and his legacy will live on in the memories of those who loved him so dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Jackson; five daughters, Claire Gallaher, Caroline Coupland, Johanna Garwood, Bryan Ryals, and Emma Jackson; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jonathan Garwood; and his younger brother, Raymond Jackson.
Private services were held for the immediate family.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
