ELLEN HERRICK CARICOFE, Beaufort
Ellen Herrick Caricofe, 97, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Carteret Landing. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
BRENDA ANN WRIGHT, Havelock
Brenda Ann Brown Wright, 71, of Havelock, North Carolina passed January 27, 2022, in the comfort of Carolina East Hospital, New Bern, NC. A memorial service will be held in Havelock, North Carolina at a later date. A graveside service will be held at Salyer Cemetery in West Liberty, Kentucky (weather permitting). Brenda was born on Monday, April 3, 1950, in West Liberty, Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.