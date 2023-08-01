Terri Gray, Swansboro
Terri Lee Gray, 62, of Swansboro, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. The family will celebrate privately. Terri was a devout Christian, placing God first and family second.
Julie Mills, Beaufort
Julie Allen Mills, 63, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 6, 2023, from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM at the Boat House Marlin Room, located on the second floor of 2400 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort, NC 28516. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
JOANN KOONTZ, New Bern
JoAnn Koontz, 93, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at her home. Her funeral arrangements and a full obituary will be shared once they are finalized. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.
