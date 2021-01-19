Lucille Morris Russell, 86, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Crystal Coast Assembly of God with Rev. H.C. Hardesty officiating. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
She was born Jan. 23, 1934, in Lenoir County, a daughter to the late David Clifford and Alice Mae Pittman Morris.
Lucille loved to spend time with her family and friends and was happiest when they were all around her dinner table.
She is survived by daughters, Irene Huffman of Swansboro, Bertha Russell of Salty Shores, Mary Saul of Hubert, Polly Simpson of Newport and Denise Howe of Pennsylvania; sons, Charles Russell and Ray Russell, both of Swansboro, Walter Russell and Ricky Russell, both of Newport, Steve Russell of Jacksonville and Roy Russell of Peletier; 31 grandchildren; and several great- and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother, C.B. Morris of Hampstead; sisters, Ruthie Maness of Swansboro, Bertie Thurlow of Hubert, Marie Preston of Florida and Hilda Grace Hodges of Greenville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dillard Webster Russell; brothers, Douglas Morris and Vernon Morris; sisters, Jean Kay and Annie Mae Murdoch; and a son, Nolan Russell.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Leslie and Marie and the rest of the staff of 3HC Hospice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
