Mr. Albert Ray Powers, 68, a resident of Worthington Lane, Chocowinity, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at University Church of God, 2215 B Stokes Road, Greenville. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. at the church.
Mr. Powers was born in Columbus County, North Carolina on January 9, 1953. He was the son of the late Johnnie Powers and Mildred Caswell Powers Long. Mr. Powers worked more than 30 years at SPX in Newport, NC as a painter/technician. He enjoyed working on old vehicles and mowing grass. Mr. Powers loved spending time with his family and friends, but most of all he loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He attended University Church of God in Greenville for several years.
Mr. Powers is survived by his wife, Patsy R. Powers of Chocowinity; daughter, Frances Edmondson and husband Steve of Wilson; step daughter, Faith Wilkins and husband Jerry of Greenville; stepson, Michael Doiel and wife Michele of Chocowinity; and grandsons, Steven Edmondson, Israel Edmondson, Phillip Alligood and Cameron Doiel; siblings, John Dean Powers of Nakina, NC, Tony Powers of Chadbourn, Jean McKeithan and husband, WD (Stub) of Whiteville, Donald Powers of Whiteville, and Rebecca Powers of Marshalltown, IA.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations, be made to aid with the expenses.
Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Powers family. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com.
