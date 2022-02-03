Betty Gillikin, Williston
Betty Louise Gillikin, 84 of Williston, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
EDNA LEE MURDOCH, Morehead City
Edna Lee Murdoch, 76, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
DAVID GASKILL, Morehead City
David Gaskill, 60, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JUDY LANE GARNER, Broad Creek
Judy Lane Garner, 76, of Broad Creek, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at her home. Arrangements to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC.
CLAUDIA DIXON DANIELS, Broad Creek
Claudia Dixon Daniels, 74, of Broad Creek, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, February 5th, at Broad Creek Community Cemetery, officiated by Rev. David Bratton. Claudia was born in Morehead City, North Carolina, on June 8, 1947, to the late Marvin and Bertha Dixon. Claudia loved the Lord and her church family at Broad Creek United Methodist Church.
JOSEPH J. HERBERT JR., Morehead City
Joseph J. Herbert Jr., 76, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Pruitt Health - Neuse, in New Bern. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.