Charles Alan Mooney, 84, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
His service will be held at a later date.
Alan was born on January 11, 1938, in Newton, New Jersey, to the late Hugh and Beatrice Mooney. Alan was a man of many talents. His love of flying was unmatched, he served as an airline pilot for over 29 years. Alan was a member of the Harmony Lodge No. 8 and an American Legion member in the New Jersey area. He was a dedicated Army veteran who always had a desire to learn something new. When he moved to Morehead City 20 years ago, he took up a love of sailing and still has his sailboat today. In his free time, he enjoyed painting and drawing, tinkering with cars, and spending quality time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Robin Saracina of Arlington, VA; sons, Scott and Sean Mooney of New Jersey; grandchildren, Rocco III (Alicia), and Laura; great grandchild, Rocco IV; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Pat Sharpe and Joyce Carr; and brother, Hugh Mooney Jr.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions, may be made to Doctors Without Borders, donations@newyork.msf.org or The American Legion at 700 N. Pennsylvania Street, P.O. Box 1055, Indianapolis, IN, 46206.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
