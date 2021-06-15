Marthone “Booger” Martin Jones Jr., 64, of Natchitoches, La., formerly of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021.
His memorial service was held at Living Word Ministries Church in Louisiana. Marathone will rest in Vredenburgh, Ala.
He was born Nov. 5, 1956, to Delores Del Frazier and Ozell Bryant Sr. Due to poor health, Delores decided to let his uncle, Marthone Martin Jones Sr., and his wife, Ethel Lee Jones, adopt Booger, and gave him his namesake. At that time, Uncle Marthone and Aunt Lee were raising two boys, Joe and Edward Jones.
He was raised in Beaufort and graduated from East Carteret High School. Growing up, he learned to worked at the local fish houses. A few years after high school he went down South to fish on large vessels. At the end of the season, he would return to Beaufort for six months, then travel back to the South to do what he loved. As the years passed, he decided to make Louisiana his home. He chose to settled down in the town of Natchitoches, where he joined Living Word Ministries Church under the leadership of Pastor Altorio Holden. He loved attending church and there, with great pleasure, he served as a deacon. He spoke highly of Pastor Holden and his family and also his church members whenever he talked to relatives and friends back home.
He will be missed by all deeply, especially his joking and teasing family and friends, with humor all the time.
He is survived by sons, Michael Jones of Morehead City and Davian Huff; daughters, Tamika Huff and Nakisha Huff of Vredenburg, Ala.; sisters, Carrie Collins and husband Quinton of Beaufort, Leigh Nolan and husband Greg of Havelock, Yulonda Thorpe of Charlotte, Clarissa Lucas of Bayshore, N.Y., and Clarinda Frazier of Brooklyn, N.Y.; brothers, Ozell Bryant Jr. and wife Karen of Fayetteville, Hiroshi Bryant of Havelock, Cazell Morris and wife Yvonne of Abbeville, La., and Joe Jones of Hope Mills; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and his special family, the Henrys.
He was proceded in death by his parents, Delores Del Frazier Smith and Ozell Bryant Sr.; his adopted parents, Marthone Jones Sr. and Ethel Jones; brother, Edward Jones; grandparents, Adolphus Frazier and Jennie Jones Frazier; and aunt Brenda Stiles.
Cremation arrangements are by Robinson Family Mortuary of Pineville, La.
