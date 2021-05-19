Doranne Smith Whitehead, 73, of St. Cloud, Fla., formerly of Carteret County, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at home with her family by her side after a battle with cancer.
Following services in Florida Thursday, the family will have a service at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Osceola Memory Gardens Cemetery in St. Cloud, Fla., and Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.
