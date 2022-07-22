Bear Golightly
Bear Golightly, 42, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
NANCY GILLIKIN WILLIS, Harkers Island
Nancy Gillikin Willis, 77, of Harkers Island, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 25th, at Refuge Fellowship Church, officiated by Rev. Manley Rose Jr.
