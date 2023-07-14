Allen Henry, 68, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center, surrounded by his family and his favorite music.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., Sunday, July 16th at Munden Funeral Home.
Allen was born on January 6, 1955, in Kinston, North Carolina, to the late George and Marjorie Henry. He was known for his kindness and his vibrant, fun-loving spirit. He approached life with a zest that was contagious to those around him. Allen embraced each moment with enthusiasm and a positive outlook. His kindness knew no bounds and he always went out of his way to help others, offering a lending hand or a supportive ear whenever needed. Allen had a genuine empathy for people and understood the power of small gestures of kindness. He was always there if you needed him.
His fun-loving nature made him the life of the party, always joking and laughing, he could effortlessly bring laughter and cheer to any gathering. He had a vibrant sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. Known for his long rat tail, his famous nicknames included “Big Daddy Tail, “DD Tail” and “Daddy Tail”. Allen loved music and had a blast being a roadie in his younger years.
Allen was an avid lover of the ocean, shameless in his efforts, he would often sneak a quick dip in its cool waters. Being on the coast, he enjoyed helping the men in Salter Path with mullet fishing where the camaraderie and thrill of the catch were contagious.
More than anything, Allen loved his family and treasured the times he spent with his grandkids and their various activities.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathy K. White-Henry, of the home; daughter, Amy Henry Thompson (James), of Atlantic Beach, NC; son, Patrick Sean Henry (Diane), of Havelock, NC; sister, Mary Ann Henry, of Minnesota; brother, Richard B. Henry (Jane), of Cedar Island, NC; grandchildren, Ryan Thompson, of Wilmington, NC, and Alex Thompson, of Atlantic Beach, NC; many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great-nephews; and all his fur babies.
In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by his brother, Neal Henry, and aunt, Eula Dale.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please give the gift of life by donating blood to your local blood bank or by making a memorial donation in his name to your favorite animal charity.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
