Robert Dean Willis, 54, of Davis, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A celebration of Robert’s life will take place at a later date.
He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Smith of Beaufort; brother, Tony Saulman of Sea Level; and twin grandsons.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an aunt.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.
