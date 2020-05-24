George W. “Bill” Griffin, 93, of Havelock, left this world peacefully Thursday, May 21, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
The family will have a celebration of Bill’s life at a later date, once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
He was born in Pitt County Jan. 24, 1927, to George Washington Griffin and Dora Mae Moye. He graduated from Winterville High School in 1943 at the young age of 16. After attending East Carolina Teachers’ College for a year, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps at the end of World War II. He married his high school sweetheart, Jewell Mae Braxton, March 25, 1947.
A man of many names, whether you knew him as George, Bill, Dad, Papa, Pop or Unkie Bill, he was one of a kind. He was the son of a farmer, which cultivated his love of gardening and giving throughout his life. These loves brought about his renowned garden in Havelock, where he enjoyed growing a variety of vegetables he loved sharing with friends and family.
In 1948, as Havelock and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point were getting started, he made Havelock his home, which changed his life. He said, “I believe if I had moved anywhere but Havelock, I wouldn’t have had as good of a life as I did.” Moving to Havelock before it even had a stoplight, he quickly became involved in many aspects of the community. He was excited to help grow the tiny community and not only did he help to incorporate Havelock as a town, he also became the first mayor of Havelock from 1959-64. He served the town again as mayor from 1998-2004. He worked his way up from a GS3 clerk typist all the way to the first GS15 on Cherry Point civil service. He was instrumental in the funding and approval for the building of the Havelock Tourist Center.
Throughout his life he continued to give back to his community in many ways, from becoming the treasurer for the Atlantic Baptist Association for 20 years; to member of the board of trustees for Craven County Hospital from 1980-81; to a board member for United Way; to a member of the board of trustees of Meredith College beginning in 1986, serving six non-consecutive terms and received Emeritus status in 2014; to being a member of the Havelock Civitans for the past 60 years. He was a member of the Roy Johnson Sunday school class at First Baptist Church of Havelock. He received awards for outstanding service from the Naval Air Rework Facility at MCAS for his work from 1962-82, a distinguished service award from the Jr. Chamber of Commerce and received the high honor of The Order of the Longleaf Pine for all his years of volunteering.
In his downtime, he was an avid hunter of deer, rabbit and squirrel, fisherman, master gardener and tax master extraordinaire.
He brought out the best in others and led by example. But his greatest accomplishment, he would always say, was his family. He passed on the best parts of himself in them of kindness, generosity, patience, perseverance, resiliency and honesty. He was the pillar of the Griffin clan and is the last original Griffin.
He is survived by his daughters, Georgia Griffin Lucas of Havelock and Lovey Deane “Deanie” Cocran and husband Tim of Camden; son, George William “Billy” Griffin Jr. of Havelock; grandchildren, Meghan Ashleigh Lucas and Cody Austin Lucas, both of Salt Lake City, Utah, Sharon Ashley Griffin of Morehead City, Virginia Elizabeth of Vanceboro and Lauren Cocran of Elizabeth City; great-grandchildren, Jewel E. Cocran, Caroline E. Cocran, Noah E. Lucas and Isabella French; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Jewell Mae Braxton Griffin; and his parents, George and Dora Griffin. Bill was the last of his generation among his 23 siblings who preceded him in death.
The family would like to welcome friends near and far for a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Munden Funeral Home on Lake Road in Havelock. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s memory to the Boys and Girls Home, P.O. Box 127, Lake Waccamaw, NC 28450, or Backpack Blessings, First United Methodist Church, 324 Miller Blvd., Havelock, NC 28532.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations in Havelock. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.