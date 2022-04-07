Michael Craig Ballou, 63, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Michael was born in Carteret County on 10/1/1958 to Thomas Wayne Ballou, Sr. and Nancy L. Huckemeyer.
Michael grew up working in his parent's restaurants and developed his love for cooking and pulling practical jokes on family, friends, staff and sometimes on his favorite customers. He moved from Carteret County and lived a lot of his adult life in Houston, Texas. Throughout the years, he continued his love of cooking and worked in various restaurants, he was known for his gourmet meals, fabulous desserts and he was all about presentation. During the holidays, Mike was always baking homemade and delicious, cakes, cookies, candy and pies to share with all his family and friends, those will certainly be missed by all.
His biggest pet peeve was seeing someone put ketchup or steak sauce on a filet mignon. Mike was always known for his witty and larger than life personality and funny sarcasm. He had a very kind and compassionate heart and loved animals.
He grew up in some of the best times to grow up in the history of America. The best music, cars, cheap gas, fun kegs, the beach, sports and lots of friends and laughter. TV was boring back then, video games and violence were not the source of entertainment, so the kids went outside and actually played, rode bikes, played board games and had great lives. They always tried to have as much fun as possible without doing harm to anybody—they did a good job at that.
Mike moved back to Carteret County five years ago, he had some serious health problems the last few years, but survived them, with the help of his family, especially his mom, brother and close cousin, Mary Beth Pittman who was always there to provide support and help.
Our family will forever be grateful to Dr. Kyler and all the nurses at Carteret Health Care for their care, compassion and kindness.
Michael is survived by his mother Nancy L. Huckemeyer and stepfather, Merlin Huckemeyer, brother Barry Ray Ballou, nieces, Kasey and Kristi Ballou; Aunts, Cathy Ballard (Jerry), Jane Rosen (Joe), Uncle, Ray Lampley (Kim) and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Wayne Ballou, Sr., brothers Thomas Wayne Ballou, Jr. and William David Ballou, Grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. E. D. Lampley, Iona S. Ballou and William Headen "Capt Bill" Ballou, Florence "Nana" Shelly, who was like a grandmother to him ; sister-in-law, Dorothy Ballou; Aunts, Millie L. Lee, Peggy L. Oglesby, Sarah Webb, Patsy Wade (Thomas) and Betty Pittman (Elbert); Uncles, Dr. William Jackson Lee, Samuel F. Ballou, Sr., George Ronald "Sonny" Ballou (Mildred), Ward Ballou (Betty), Holden Ballou (Dora Dean); cousins, Kim Brazelton; Kathy Narron; Penny Riggs;
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carteret County Humane Society and Animal Shelter, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570 or to the American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
