Agatha Lynn Moore, 61, of New Bern, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Pruitt Health – Neuse in New Bern.
Her memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 26th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The family will receive friends one hour prior. She will be laid to rest privately at Stacy Community Cemetery.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
