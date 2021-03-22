Laurence “Larry” Francis Mason, 78, of Hubert, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his home.
His graveside service with military honors is at 2 p.m. Friday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Larry served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He is survived by wife, Teresa Hess Mason of the home; son, Kevin Mason of Hubert; stepdaughter, Mandolin Stevenson-Gortin; a grandson; brother, Raymond Mason of Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
