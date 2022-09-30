Wayne T. Deane 80, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at All Saints Anglican Church in Newport, with David Linka and John Grayson officiating. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium.
Wayne attended Virginia Tech University, where he was active in ROTC and obtained his Bachelor's Degree. He also attended Virginia Commonwealth University where he obtained a Master’s Degree in Education and Administration. He was active in teaching math, guidance counseling and later as an administrator at Midlothian Middle School in VA for over thirty years. After moving in 1999 to Carteret County, NC, he was Assistant Principal at Croatan High School, Morehead City Elementary and Broad Creek Middle School.
After retiring from the school system, he studied to become a Deacon in the Anglican Church where he also served many years at All Saints Anglican Church, he volunteered locally in the town of Pine Knoll Shores as a member of the planning board and the Piksco Homeowners Association. He was an active member of the Crystal Coast Country Club where he played golf and loved to play poker with his buddies.
Wayne loved coastal living and being outdoors, but more importantly than that, he loved his Lord and Savior and his family.
He is survived by his loving wife Marsha Deal Weirick Deane, son Michael Miller Deane, daughter Elizabeth Catherine Bailey, grandsons, Dylan Miller and Dalton Thomas Deane, great grandson Thomas Eugene Deane. He is also survived by Marsha’s children who he loved as his own, Kimberley Jean Weirick and Scott Collier Weirick, and two grandsons.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
