Jeffrey "Jeff" Allan Pittman, 57, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.
His graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 17th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Jeff was born on June 1, 1965, to the late Billy Pittman and Nancy Lawrence. Born and raised in Morehead City, North Carolina, Jeff’s livelihood centered around the water, working as a commercial fisherman most of his life, as well as dredging for Weeks Marine. He wasn’t afraid of hard work and was always pleased with a job well done. Even his hobbies centered around salt life, he had an incredible gift of painting conch shells which he loved to share with others.
He is survived by his son, Travis Pittman of Newport; and girlfriend, Bernadette Millis.
A special thanks to Margaret Gosnell who is a close friend of the family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Renee Pittman; and sister, Candace Pittman.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
