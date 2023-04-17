Pamela Vogler, Beaufort
Pamela Bonnett Vogler, of Beaufort, died peacefully on Monday April 17, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House with her husband of 42 years, J. Thomas at her bedside. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Janet Harris, Atlantic
Janet Sue Harris, 76, passed from this life to her eternal life on April 15, 2023 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Sue was born 6/29/1946 in Morehead City to Alfred and Edna Gaskill. She graduated from Atlantic High School in 1964. She worked at Sea Level Hospital in Sea Level for 15 years. She spent a short time at Cherry Point before moving to Social Services in Beaufort.
Charlotte Curtis, Otway
Charlotte Ann Curtis, 58, of Otway, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
CRAIG W. ELLYSON, Morehead City
Craig W. Ellyson, 85, passed away at Carteret Health Care on April 16, 2023. He was born to the late Dr. and Mrs. Craig D. Ellyson in Waterloo, Iowa on November 10, 1937. He also was predeceased by his sister, Margarete Ellyson Rice.
LINDA GALE FULCHER, Atlantic
Linda Gale Fulcher, 75, of Atlantic, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, at ARC Memory Care in Jacksonville. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 21st, at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Rob Pate. Interment will follow at Atlantic Community Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.