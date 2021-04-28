Suzann Grace Owen, 84, of San Diego, Calif., formerly of Swansboro, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 24, 2021, with her children and grandchildren by her side.
She will be laid to rest with her husband at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego.
Born in Swansboro Oct. 15, 1936, Suzann Grace was the third of four children of Paul and Leona Odum. Upon graduating from Swansboro High School as salutatorian, she was swept off her feet by a tall, dark and handsome northerner, U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Raymond Owen. Moving to Honolulu, Hawaii, with the U.S. Marine Corps, they grew their love and family with three children.
Suzann had a long and successful career in accounting, starting with various positions in the Marine Corps and retiring from Web Services in San Diego, where she and Raymond lived for the past 25 years.
Suzann may have been small in stature, but she was tall in attitude. She had an intensive love for her family, cats and gin and tonics. Suzann will always be remembered with much love and admiration by her family and friends. Suzann is now back in the arms of her forever love, smiling down on her family with joy and peace.
She leaves behind her two sisters, Elizabeth and husband Dewey Godwin of Goose Creek, S.C., and Judy and husband Steve Moseley of Vacaville, Calif.; and three children, Sabrena and husband Bob Souza of Kaneohe, Hawaii, Raymond and wife Andrea Owen Jr. of Coto de Caza, Calif., and Tracy and John Middleton of Tooele, Utah. Additionally, she leaves behind seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Suzann was preceded in death by her brother, Paul “Sonny” Odum; and her beloved husband of 60 years, Raymond Owen Sr.
Arrangements are by Legacy Funeral & Cremation Care in San Diego, Calif.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.