Mary Brown Williams, 91, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, February 3rd at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport.
Mary was born on November 10, 1931, in Kinston, North Carolina, to the late Luke and Annie Brown, the third oldest of twelve children. On May 8, 1948, she married her true love, Eugene Shelton Williams, and they were blessed with 64 wonderful years together.
Mary was an avid Bingo player and a scrupulous Scrabble master. She loved traveling and taking her family to new places. In addition to being an excellent cook, Mary delighted in preparing numerous delicious meals for her family and especially enjoyed the time she was able to spend with them around her table. Mary was the BEST mother, grandmother, sibling, and friend to all. The love she showed to everyone was incomparable. She was compassionate, and selfless, and always went out of her way to help others. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Terry Williams of Newport; and sons, Randy Williams and wife Janet, and Kerry Williams and companion Sheila Mason, all of Newport. Along with her grandchildren and their families, Tracie Tooker and husband Doug, along with their children Andrew (Kat Deffendall), Alex, and Ayden, and great-great-grandson, Jonah, all of Nashville, TN; Crystal Williams and companion Sean Gilchrist of Beaufort; Christopher Braxton of Charlotte, NC; Christopher Williams and daughter Jazmine, both of Wilmington, NC; Samuel Stallings and companion Christine Bruce and their children, Christian, Haven and Noah, all of Havelock; and Elizabeth S. Garner and husband David Jr. and their children, Oliver and Evren, all of Newport
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Shelton Williams.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
