Frances Krouse Munden, 75, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Riverstone Assisted Living in New Bern.
A graveside service for Ms. Frances will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 21st, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends at the Cemetery following the service.
Frances was born on November 8, 1947, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Charles Wesley Krouse and Vera Frances Krouse. She graduated from Morehead High School and went on to Carteret Community College where she received her degree in nursing. Her working career included nursing as well as being a bank teller and a talented hairdresser.
She is survived by her son, Phillip Munden Jr. and wife Lisa of Morehead City; brother, Charles Wesley Krouse Jr. of Newport; and grandchildren, Mallory Munden Foster and husband Chase, Braden Matthew Munden, Lexie Lane Garner and Maggie Grace Garner.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the NC Psychiatric Association, 222 North Person Street, Suite 012, Raleigh, NC 27601.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
