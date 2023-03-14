David Jones, Peletier
David Jones, 95, of Peletier, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Leslie Overby, Newport
Leslie A. Overby, 70, of Newport passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. Services are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Harold "Gordon" Daniels, Atlantic
Harold "Gordon" Daniels, 68, of Atlantic, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
ROGER GLENN HALES, Newport
Roger Glenn Hales, 72, of Newport, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. His graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 17th at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Tommy Johnson.
WILLIAM "BILL" LAWRENCE GAY, Atlantic Beach
William "Bill" Lawrence Gay, 66, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Carteret Health Care. Full obituary and service information forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City, N.C.
SHEILA JOYCE CARL, Newport
Sheila Joyce Carl, 69, of Newport, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 19th at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
WILLIAM "BILL" JAMES HALL JR., MD, Morehead City
William “Bill” James Hall, Jr., MD passed away at home on Sunday, March 12th, 2023. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 15th, at First Baptist Church in Morehead City officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard.
JOHN COKE SMITH JR., Emerald Isle
John Coke Smith Jr., 73, of Emerald Isle, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.