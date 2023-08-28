Keith Jennette, Morehead City
Keith Allen Jennette, 57, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with Rev. Curtis Nelson officiating. Interment will follow privately, with family only.
DEANIE JONES, Morehead City
Deanie Jones, 83, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A graveside service for Deanie will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 2nd at Bayview Cemetery.
HAROLD "REIDE" BLAKE III, Newport
Harold "Reide" Blake III, 45, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at his home. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, August 30th, at Munden Funeral Home. His full obituary is forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.