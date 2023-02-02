Bennitt "Ben" Hawkes, Beaufort
Bennitt "Ben" Hawkes, 85, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
PAULINE P. SNIPES, Morehead City
Pauline P. Snipes, 80, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 8th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Ken Yearick. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
TERRY RAGALYI
Terry Ragalyi, 66, of Emerald Isle, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
MARGIE S. WRIGHT, Cape Carteret
Margie S. Wright, 80, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, February 6th at New Bern National Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Regina Harrison.
ELLIS EDWIN “RED” DANIELS, Otway
Ellis Edwin “Red” Daniels, 94, of Otway, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 5th at Cedar Island Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Nelson Koonce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.