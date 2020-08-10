Shelby Jean Williams Kaplan Sloan, 83, of Mead, Wash., died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, due to complications from dementia and COVID-19. She has family in Swansboro.
A celebration of her life will take place in the spring in Los Angeles, Calif. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Los Angeles.
She is survived by her brother Jimmy Williams of Swansboro. Other survivors include her daughter, Jean Isern of Mead; sisters, Joan Peterson of Carlsbad, Calif., Ginger Sherwell of Ormond Beach, Fla., Jacki Babson of Jacksonville and Lindsey Gozzi of Guilford, Conn.; and three grandchildren.
Riplinger Funeral Home of Spokane, Wash., is managing local arrangements.
