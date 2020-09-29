Donna Pauline Yanke Belanger, 74, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed into eternal peace Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at home, surrounded by her devoted husband and loving daughters, after a struggle with ovarian cancer.
The family will celebrate a memorial Mass at St. Egbert Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Friday with Father Thomas R. Davis officiating. A separate memorial Mass will be held in Connecticut at a later date. Due to the novel coronavirus, space will be limited and social distancing and masks will be required at the service. The service will be livestreamed on Noe-Brooks Funeral Home’s Facebook page at facebook.com/BrooksFuneralHomeAndCrematory.
Donna was the daughter of Paul and Adeline Yanke of Tolland, Conn.
Donna and Rich were high school sweethearts in Ellington, Conn., before they married. She had her own home bakery business, where she created wedding, birthday and other specialty cakes for the residents of Tolland, Conn., and beyond. Together, they were charter members of the St. Matthew Couples Club in Tolland, where many lifelong friendships were born. After 38 years together in Tolland, Donna and Rich retired to Pine Knoll Shores, where she became very involved in the community, including membership in the Pine Knoll Shores Garden Club and the Pine Knoll Shores Women's Club. She was also a member of the St. Egbert Ladies Guild, where she was very involved in many of the functions, especially the annual Card Party, where she handled coordinating all the desserts for the event.
Donna lived for her grandchildren, who knew her as “G,” and she visited them several times each year. Every birthday came with a special "themed" hat that was made entirely by hand. Card games, puzzles and silly drawing games kept everyone entertained and laughing for hours.
In addition to her cake business, Donna was an avid baker of any dessert, and she passed these skills and the love of baking on to her daughters. Some of her favorite activities were bird watching at home and on the beach. She participated in the yearly bird count in Pine Knoll Shores. She was a great beachcomber and could spend hours finding all the perfect shells. She was a proud fan of the University of Connecticut’s women's basketball, and enjoyed watching and attending the games. To many of her friends she was known as the “craft lady” because of her painting on wood items and accomplished calligraphy. No note was ever written without this special touch, including all of the wedding invitations for her daughters. Her artistry and creativity knew no bounds. She had the unique ability to make everything beautiful.
She leaves behind Richard, her loving husband of 53 years; daughters, Jennifer Canfield and her husband James of Willimantic, Conn., and Melissa Tomforde and her husband Jason of Sterling, Mass.; and grandchildren, Bradyn and Lily Tomforde of Sterling, Mass.; as well as brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and other extended family.
She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Donald Yanke of Rockville, Conn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Egbert Catholic Church, 1706 Evans St., Morehead City, NC 28557, or Discovery To Cure, Yale School of Medicine, Dept. of OB/GYN and Reproductive Sciences, P.O. Box 208063, New Haven, CT 06520.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
