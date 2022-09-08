Martha Smith
Martha Smith, 99, passed away Wednesday September 7, 2022, at The Cottages Assisted Living in Swansboro. No arrangements are planned at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Thelma Hancock, Harkers Island
Thelma Louise Campbell Hancock passed away quietly and peacefully on Tuesday, 6 September 2022, at The Gardens of Pamlico after an extended illness. She had been a patient for 10 months, having given every ounce of her strength in courageously battling dementia.
Stephen Crawford, Beaufort
Stephen Everett Crawford, 74 of Beaufort passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his home. No services are planned at this time. He is survived by sister Nancy Allen (Art) of Oregon, brother Robbie Crawford, daughters Tobey Connor (Mike), Lura Jackson (John), grandchildren Jasper and Georgie Connor, and several nieces and nephews.
MARLENE DAVIS KELLY, Morehead City
Marlene Davis Kelly, 87, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
