Malisa Lynn Yourdon, 47, of Newport, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
Her memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cstone Church in Morehead City.
She is survived by her sons, Chris Yourdon of Newport and Jerry Yourdon of Kinston; daughter, Aundrea Yourdon of Greenville; sisters, Michelle Turnbow of Texas, Nawassa Johnson of Newport, Mandy Johnson of Washington and Christy Cole of Texas; and one granddaughter.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
