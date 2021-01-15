Dr. David Hales Freshwater, 85, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City surrounded by his loving family.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, an outdoor funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Powell Osteen. A private interment will take place at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. Friends are welcome to attend the funeral service. However, in order to provide social distancing, we ask friends to remain in their cars, the service will be broadcast through a sound system. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
David was born Aug. 8, 1935, in Morehead City to the late David Willis Freshwater and Lunette Meadows Freshwater. He was taught Christian values and the golden rule by his parents, and he belonged to and attended First United Methodist Church his entire life.
After graduating from Morehead City High School, he completed a degree in chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and then graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Dentistry with his degree in dental surgery. David’s goal was to return to his hometown of Morehead City and practice dentistry. He practiced in an era in which he sometimes traded dental work for oysters and collards, as well as made house calls. He loved his work and helped where he could.
A person of great energy and enthusiasm, he had an interest in his community. He was active in many local causes and endeavors. He was a member of the Carteret County Board of Education, the Health Systems Administration, Carteret County Board of Health, Farmers Home Administration Executive Committee and the North Carolina Port Authority.
Professionally, he was awarded the Order of the Longleaf Pine for his work in children’s dentistry. He was secretary, then president of the North Carolina Board of Dental Examiners and secretary, then president of the North Carolina Dental Society. He was also a member of the International College of Dentists and the Academy of General Dentists.
Dentistry was not his only interest; he was also a businessman. He was part owner in White Oak Properties in Swansboro, Crystal Oaks properties in Morehead City and Tidewater Dental Partnership in Washington, N.C.
David was always happiest on his boats. He loved all kinds of fishing and picnicking with his family at Cape Lookout National Seashore in the summer. He was an avid tennis player and played in various leagues and tournaments in eastern North Carolina for many years. He volunteered at the N.C. Port of Morehead City and Fort Macon State Park. He provided dental services in missions in South America in his later years.
David is survived by a loving and beloved family, his wife of 40 years, Rita Harris Freshwater; children, Beth Freshwater-Smith and husband Richard of Wilson, Sara Freshwater Duncan and David Wilson Freshwater and wife Kim, all of Wilmington, and Dave T. Willis II and wife Hope of Morehead City; grandchildren, Ali Duncan Grimes and husband Thomas of Greenville, Lauren Elizabeth Duncan of Los Angeles, Calif., Eliza Darden Smith and Richard Thorp Smith IV, both of Wilson, and Morgan C. Willis andMichael Locklear and wife Caroline, all of Morehead City; and great-grandson, Davis Locklear of Morehead City.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions in memory of Dr. David Freshwater may be made to First United Methodist, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.