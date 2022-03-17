Barbara Jane Fulcher Keen, 66, of Newport, died Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Barbara was born on April 5, 1955, to Andrew Warden Fulcher and Rebecca Taylor Fulcher, in Sea Level, NC.
She is survived by her Daughter, Amy Keen Torrealba and husband, Albert of Orlando, FL, and Son Matthew Keen of Olympia, Washington; Grandchildren, Ana, Ema and Matthew of Orlando, FL; Brother, Jeffrey D. Fulcher, Sr. and wife Robin of Newport; Sisters, Rhonda Fulcher Lamb of Newport, Darlene Hopkins Wooten of Beaufort, Wendy Koonce Tomblin and husband Kevin of Sanford, NC, and Becky Koonce Mason and husband Mike of Newport; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Andrew Warden Fulcher, mother Rebecca Taylor Fulcher Koonce, Stepfather Walter Dickerson Koonce; sister Patti Koonce Hester and brother-in-law, Steven Wooten.
We invite you to a celebration of life for Barbara Jane Fulcher Keen on Saturday, April 2 at 4pm at Fort Macon State Park. As we share memories, there are no regrets, only grateful hearts, sharing all that she meant to us. Barbara will be forever in our hearts. Let us return the love that she shared. Barb would want us to remember her with happiness, not sadness. Children are welcome at this family event. Dress for the beach as Barbara was always happiest with sand beneath her feet. Please join us for a picnic gathering to share memories, laughter, and a meal. We are meeting at the Fort Macon Bathhouse entrance. There is plenty of parking, handicap accessibility, picnic shelter, bathrooms, and beach access. Flip flops optional.
