Rose Stancill Pittman, 58, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at The Service League of Greenville.
Her graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 17th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. John Carswell.
Rose was born on November 19, 1963, in Virginia, to the late O.J. and Alice Pittman. She was a dedicated member of the Parkview Baptist Church family. Rose retired from the NC school system as a school counselor. She always had a knack for listening and helping anyone in need. Among her many talents was her love for baking. Rose made delicious pies of all kinds. She will be cherished as a loving wife of over 25 years, a mother, and a grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Hannah Fields (Eric) of Summerfield, N.C.; son, Joshua Pittman (Katherine) of Raleigh, N.C.; grandchildren, Mason, Kate, Jackson, and Jacob; along with two aunts.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkview Baptist Church, 4738 Arendell Street, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
