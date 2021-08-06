Camelia “Ann” Stewart, 83, of Emerald Isle, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Carteret Healthcare in Morehead City with family by her side.
Private services near Ann’s childhood home and another at the Crystal Coast will be held later.
Ann was born at home in 1938, to Malcolm Centhy Stewart and Ethel Avery Stewart of Coats in Harnett County, NC. The youngest of eight siblings, she graduated salutatorian from Erwin High in 1957, married young, and started a family. Ann enjoyed a lifelong career as an office administrator for a variety of industries (educational, electronics, law offices, textiles, financial, insurance, and government). She lived in the Raleigh-Cary area until around 1998 then moved to Emerald Isle full time. Ann helped to found the EI Parrothead Club a humanitarian group, treasured family and friendships, was an avid reader, and adored coastal living, beach music, banana sandwiches, and banana pudding; appreciated the games of mahjong and dominos with good friends.
She is survived by her three daughters, Connie Moore of Dunn, Sherry Moore Wells (Don) of Swansboro, and Rhonda Ann Podobinski (Alex) of Willow Spring; grandchildren, Bryce and Jordan; sisters, Evelyn Upchurch (Teeny) of Buies Creek and Jane Verster (Frank) of Raleigh; great-grandchild, Adriel.
Flowers are welcome; however, memorial contributions may be made to: Western Carteret Public Library, 230 Taylor Notion Road, Cape Carteret NC 28584.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
