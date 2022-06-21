Benjamin Richard Dadd, Jr., 80, of Amelia Island, FL, formerly of Emerald Isle, NC, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
A mass service will be held on June 25th at 10am at St. Mildred’s Catholic Church in Swansboro, NC, with a military ceremony at Seaside Memorial Park to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to one of Ben’s favorite programs that brought him joy, Toys for Tots.
