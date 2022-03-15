Hugh Cartwright Jr., Morehead City
Hugh Cartwright Jr., of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Sally Woelkers, Morehead City
Sally Ann Smith Woelkers, 93, of Morehead city, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022 at St Egbert Catholic Church with Father Ryszard Kolodziej officiating.
Betty Turner, Newport
Betty Turner, 93, of Newport passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Newport. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Richard Donnachie, Emerald Isle
Richard Donnachie, 76, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
IRENE JONES SCOTT, Newport
Irene Jones Scott, 96, of Newport, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
DR. DONALD C. JACKSON, Newport
Dr. Donald C. Jackson, 90, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level. Services will be private. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
DAVID BECTON, Morehead City
David Becton, 64, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Andrew Shue. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
