Shirley Shivar, 86, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Her Celebration of Life will be held at 3p.m., Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Morehead City, officiated by Bishop Erik Lewis. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Shirley was born in Richmond, Virginia on May 16, 1935, to the late James and Eva Berry. She spent many years as the circulation manager at the Carteret News Times. Shirley was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Country Club road. Her love for her family was unmatched. She will be forever remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters, Sheila Harrison, of Jacksonville, N.C., Yvonne LaVeck, of Havelock; sons, Firman “JB” Turner, of Newport, David West (Susan), of Lexington, N.C., Blue Watts, of Newport; sister, Diane McCall, of Greenville, S.C.; brother, Roland Berry, of Greenville, S.C.; grandchildren, Shane Turner, Shannon Milian, Jeremy Huffman, Joshua LaVeck, Jacob LaVeck, Brittany Stapleton, Amber Dawn Watts, Amanda Marie Watts, Hannah Nicole Watts, Blue Watts Jr., Ryan Watts, Jennifer Nicole Isenock, Hope Himelwright; great grandchildren, Adrianna Turner, Colin Huffman, Caleb Huffman, Jayden Huffman, Jaxon Huffman, Aiden Huffman, Archer LaVeck, Charlotte Stapleton, Maisey Watts, and Gunner Jones.
In addition to Shirley’s parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Lynn Turner.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
