Hubert Gator Littleton, 56 of Newport, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
His funeral service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 at Community Baptist Church in Goldsboro. Burial will follow at the Pikeville Cemetery in Pikeville.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Hurst-Littleton of the home; sons, Michael Littleton of South Carolina, Garry Littleton of California and Steven Littleton of Beaufort; daughter, Torrey Littleton Michel of Virginia; brother, Edgar Littleton of Moyock; sisters, Brenda Littleton of Trejo, Calif., and Connie Littleton of California; and seven grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.