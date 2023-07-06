Wendell "Buddy" Hardesty, Harlowe
Wendell Macon “Buddy” Hardesty, 61, of Harlowe, gained his wings and a healthy, whole body on July 3, 2023, when God called him home. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Harlowe United Methodist Church with Rev. Michael Williams officiating. Buddy was born in Morehead City on August 4, 1961,
RUTH TAYLOR FULCHER, Sea Level
Ruth Taylor Fulcher, 87, of Sea Level, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 8th at Free Grace Wesleyan Church on Harkers Island, officiated by Rev. Clint Nelson.
JOSEPH "JOEY" WAYNE RICE, Morehead City
Joseph "Joey" Wayne Rice, 55, formerly of Morehead City, beloved son, brother, nephew, and cousin, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023, at his home in Harrellsville. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 11th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
CAPTAIN JAMES "JIM" NIENSTEDT, Smyrna
Captain James “Jim” Nienstedt, USMC, Retired, 91, of Smyrna, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023, at the Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation Center and Nursing Home. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
