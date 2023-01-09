Ebin Blake Dilbeck, 20, of Newport, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Duke University Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
Ebin was born on October 21, 2002, in Morehead City, North Carolina.
Those left to treasure his memory are his mother, Michelle Preast (Allen Carmean) of the home; brother, Tyler Dilbeck of the home; maternal grandfather, Damon Preast of Newport; maternal grandparents, Denise and Lee Golden of Newport; paternal grandmother, Susan Dilbeck of New Bern; uncle, William Dilbeck of New Bern; aunt, Laura and husband Al Whitney Jr. of New Bern; great aunt, Sharon George of Winston-Salem.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Dilbeck; uncle, Adam Preast; and cousin, Cody Hendricks.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
